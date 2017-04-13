Spray from Saturn's moon suggests it could support life

Water samples taken from an icy moon orbiting Saturn have indicated that it could support alien lifeforms, scientists have announced.

Samples of spray coming off Enceladus have proved that it has three of the four conditions thought to be necessary to support life.

The results suggested that its salty ocean could potentially harbour microbes similar to those which flourish in the Earth's hydrothermal vents.

The moon is now thought to be one of the best potential locations of alien habitats within our solar system, the US led team have said.

David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences at the Open University, said: "Life has not been discovered on Enceladus, but we do now have the last piece of evidence needed to demonstrate that life is possible there."

Fellow academic Professor Andrew Coates from University College London said the data was a "remarkable result".