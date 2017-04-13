Starbucks blames Brexit for 61% profits slump

Starbucks has seen its UK profits drop 61% - a slump it is blaming on Brexit and a slowing economy.

The world-famous US coffee chain, which has 894 stores in Britain, saw pre-tax profits collapse to £13.4 million in the year to October 2016, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

Turnover also fell, from £405.6 million to £379.9 million and like-for-like sales growth dropped from 3.8% to 1% in the period.