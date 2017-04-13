Teenager accidentally shot himself while streaming on Instagram live

A boy of 13 fatally shot himself while broadcasting live on Instagram to his friends.

US teenager Malachi Hemphill was playing with a handgun and talking to friends over the video chat when he accidentally discharged the firearm.

His mother Shaniqua Stephens said she and her daughter broke down the door of Malachi's bedroom after hearing a bang and discovered the teenager lying on the floor.

“We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood," she told the local 11 Alive television station in Georgia.

As they went to him she saw his phone was still streaming video.

"He was my only son," she added. "He was just only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain."