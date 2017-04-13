UK's 'oldest rescue dog' finds new home with 17-year-old Jack Russell

One of Britain's oldest rescue dogs has found himself a new home at the grand old age of 17 - with another elderly pooch.

Workers at the Dogs Trust worried that Scruffy the crossbreed wouldn't be re-homed after his owner became ill last month.

But despite being the charity's most senior dog - and fears that his age would put people off - Scruffy has been adopted by a new family.

And now the white-whiskered chap, who is the equivalent of 119 in dog years, is living comfortably in the home of Matthew Deery and Sarah Jarvis, as well as with their 17-year-old Jack Russell, Sam.