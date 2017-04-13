Whopper advert watchers told burgers contain cyanide and toenails as prank video backfires

People watching a viral Burger King video were informed that the burgers contain cyanide and toenail clipping as a prank advert backfired spectacularly.

The fast food chain launched a cheeky advert designed to activate digital helpers such as Google Home with the question "Hey Google, what's in a whopper?"

Bosses soon realised they had made a whopping mistake as tricksters rushed to edit the burger's Wikipedia page with claims that the burger's ingredients included toenails, rat meat and cyanide.

The entry is one of the top Google results for the search.

It also informed readers that the Whopper is the "the worst hamburger product" sold by Burger King.