£29bn wiped off British property market in just three months

House prices across Britain have plunged by £29 billion since the start of the year, experts have claimed.

The drop, reported by property website Zoopla, puts the total valuation of homes across the UK now at £7.93 trillion - down an average of £1,004 per house since January.

It equates to a fall of around £11.15 per property per day.

Bridport in Dorset has seen the biggest decline in property values during the three-month period, with a 2.06 per cent fall, Zoopla's analysis found.

Wales is the only country in Britain to have seen prices increase, Zoopla said, with a 0.4 per cent rise since the start of 2017.

In England, prices have fallen by an average of 0.41 per cent, while values in Scotland slipped by 0.08 per cent.