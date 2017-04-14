Arkansas rushes to carry out seven executions in 11 days as lethal injection drug set to expire

The executions are due to take place by the end of April. Credit: AP

By Dominique Heckels, ITV News Washington Producer

Arkansas will next week attempt to conduct an unprecedented seven executions in 11 days. The hurried schedule appears to be an attempt to use the state's supply of midazolam, one of three drugs in the lethal injection protocol, which are to expire at the end of April. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson set the execution dates for all seven inmates: Bruce Ward, Marcel Williams, Kenneth Williams, Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis, and Jack Jones.

Top row, from left to right: Bruce Ward, Marcel Williams, Kenneth Williams. Botton row, left to right: Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis, Jack Jones

Governor Hutchinson said the action was necessary to “fulfil the requirement of the law” and to “bring closure to the victims' families who have lived with the court appeals and uncertainty for a very long time.” But the state’s “requirement to fulfil the law” has been overshadowed by what seems to be the underlying motive in pushing forward with all seven executions in such a short period of time. Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent the state from using its drugs in the planned executions. Governor Hutchinson said: “It is necessary to schedule the executions prior to the expiration of that drug. It is uncertain as to whether another drug can be obtained, and the families of the victims do not need to live with continued uncertainty after decades of review.”

Midazolam put inmates to sleep before further injections are given. Credit: AP

But other than the state’s race to use up their drug supply, there are additional circumstances that render these executions extraordinary - both in time scale and frequency.

Botched before

According to the Death Penalty Information Centre (DPIC), since states resumed executions in the 1970s, no state has ever executed seven prisoners in eleven days. Only one state - Texas - has ever executed eight inmates in a calendar month. Scheduling two or more executions on the same day is also rare. The DPIC says it has only been done 10 times in the last 40 years, with no state carrying out more than one double execution in the same week. More to the point, no state has successfully executed two prisoners on the same day using midazolam. The DPIC says that Oklahoma attempted to do so in 2014, but called off the second execution after they botched the first. The inmate in question, Clayton Lockett, was said to have writhed on the gurney after receiving an injection of midazolam (the first drug in a three-drug protocol), eventually dying of a heart attack. For Susan Khani, however, this punishment is long overdue. Don Davis shot her mother, Jane Daniel, in the back of the head during a robbery 27 years ago. Davis is due to be executed on Monday.

She said: “I've been promised this for 25 years from the state...my mom really suffered that last day.” Similarly, James Phillips has been waiting for justice for more than two decades. His wife, Mary Phillips, was raped and murdered by Jack Jones, one of the seven death row inmates set to be executed. Mr Phillips’ daughter was almost beaten to death. Mr Phillips will be on the front row of Jones' execution next week as a witness.