British woman stabbed to death in Jerusalem

A young British woman has been stabbed to death on a train in Jerusalem, according to police and hospital officials.

A man stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, local media reported.

The woman in her early 20s was rushed to a medical centre but died soon after.

Two other people, a pregnant woman in her early 30s and a man in his early 50s were also injured during the attack.

Police say they arrested a 57-year-old "mentally unstable" Palestinian man who was wrestled to the ground by onlookers.