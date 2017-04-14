Bulgaria offers 'best bargain beach break in Europe'

Bulgaria offers the best bargain beach break in Europe, a new study has shown.

Sunny Beach on the Black Sea coast offers the lowest priced tourist staples for UK travellers, according to Post Office Travel Money.

Researchers looked at the price of 10 goods at resorts, including bottled water, suncream and restaurant bills. An evening meal for two with wine will set UK visitors to Sunny Beach back £20, while a bottle of local beer is only 70p.

Portugal's Algarve was the second cheapest of the 19 destinations featured, followed by Spain's Costa del Sol, Turkey's Marmaris and Cyprus' Paphos.