- ITV Report
-
Check: How has the value of your home changed?
Property experts have reported an average £1,000 drop in house prices across the country since the start of the year.
According to analysis by sales website Zoopla, some £29 billion has been wiped of the value of houses on the market.
Wales was the only nation to buck the trend, with a 0.4 per cent rise, while England saw the worst performance.
Zoopla says prices are still higher than they were this time last year, however.
Find out how your house may have been affected below:
BY COUNTRY
Wales
- Average house price: £179,078
- Quarterly change: 0.4%
- Annual change: 2.13%
Scotland
- Average house price: £179,809
- Quarterly change: -0.08%
- Annual change: 0.93%
England
- Average house price: £314,850
- Quarterly change: -0.41%
- Annual change: 1.5%
AFFECT ON REGIONS IN ENGLAND
- London: £661,519 - down 0.24%
- South East: £397,711 - down 0.37%
- North West: £184,008 - down 0.37%
- North East: £184,160 - down 0.43%
- East Midlands: £203,136 - down 0.43%
- West Midlands: £211,603 - down 0.44%
- East of England: £343,331 - down 0.45%
- Yorkshire and the Humber: £168,644 - down 0.52%
- South West: £287,434 - down 0.6%
TOWNS WITH BIGGEST GROWTH
Here are the top towns for house price growth across Britain, with average property prices and the increase since the start of the year.
- Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent: £102,062 - up 1.83%
- Leominster, Herefordshire: £248,103 - up 1.74%
- Broadstairs, Kent: £313,090 - up 1.69%
- Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent: £109,418 - up 1.63%
- Godalming, Surrey: £620,823 - up 1.56%
- Chepstow, Monmouthshire: £305,263 - up 1.51%
- Ossett, West Yorkshire: £173,825 - up 1.49%
- Brixham, Devon: £252,197 - up 1.49%
- Beckenham, London: £561,404 - up 1.44%
- Dunmow, Essex: £480,641 - up 1.43%
TOWNS WITH BIGGEST FALLS
Here are the towns with the biggest decline in house prices across Britain, with average property prices and the decrease since the start of the year.
- Bridport, Dorset: £325,380 - down 2.06%
- East Grinstead, West Sussex: £433,314 - down 2.01%
- Felixstowe, Suffolk: £251,782 - down 2.01%
- Woodford Green, Essex: £561,733 - down 1.99%
- Morden, London: £397,027 - down 1.82%
- Northwood, London: £870,094 - down 1.8%
- Bromsgrove, Worcestershire: £256,124 - down 1.77%
- Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire: £375,428 - down 1.74%
- Bracknell, Berkshire: £376,248 - down 1.72%
- Littlehampton, West Sussex: £317,517 - down 1.71%