Check: How has the value of your home changed?

Property experts have reported an average £1,000 drop in house prices across the country since the start of the year.

According to analysis by sales website Zoopla, some £29 billion has been wiped of the value of houses on the market.

Wales was the only nation to buck the trend, with a 0.4 per cent rise, while England saw the worst performance.

Zoopla says prices are still higher than they were this time last year, however.

Find out how your house may have been affected below: