China: US and North Korea 'need to stop provoking one another'
There would be "no winners" if war between the US and North Korea broke out, China has warned, amid growing tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapon and missile programmes.
Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged support for dialogue between the two nations, urging them to "stop provoking and threatening" one another.
The minister's comments mark the latest attempt by China to cool tensions between the US and North Korea, for whom they are a crucial ally and a key supplier of food and fuel aid.
Leaders have grown increasingly frustrated with Kim Jong Un's regime for refusing to heed warnings over weapons testing.
In February, they cut off imports of North Korean coal - with a major source of income for the country.
And starting Monday, Air China will suspend flights from Beijing to Pyongyang, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
No reason was given for the suspension.
It comes after North Korean Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press the country was prepared to used its "powerful nuclear deterrent" if provoked by America.