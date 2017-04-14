China: US and North Korea 'need to stop provoking one another'

Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing but multiple loss. No one can become a winner.

Therefore, we call upon all the parties, no matter verbally or in action, to stop provoking and threatening each other and not to allow the situation to become irretrievable and out of control.

As long as dialogue takes place, it can be official or unofficial, through one channel or dual channels, bilateral or multilateral. China is willing to give support to all of them.