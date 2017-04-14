Duncan Slater makes history as first double amputee to complete world's toughest race

Afghanistan veteran Duncan Slater has made history after becoming the first double leg amputee to complete the "toughest race on Earth" across the Sahara desert.

He and best friend Chris Moore crossed the finish line to end a gruelling 250km journey - the equivalent of six marathons - in fierce heat.

Moore was in the same convoy in Afghanistan when Duncan's vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in 2009.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers, who has been tracking Duncan's epic journey in Morocco, captured the moment the pair crossed the line.