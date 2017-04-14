DWP 'rewarding failure' with benefit assessors payouts

Private companies carrying out controversial assessments for disability benefits are set to bank millions of pounds more than was budgeted for in their contracts, new figures suggest.

Labour accused the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of "rewarding failure" by Atos and Capita, which appear set to be paid more than £700 million for their five-year contracts.

This compares with an original estimate of £512m for the contracts to carry out assessments for personal independence payments (PIP).

The DWP said the assessment process for PIP is key to supporting claimants, and it has to balance effective support for the most vulnerable with getting the best value for the taxpayer.

Analysis by the Press Association shows Atos and Capita have already been paid £578m in relation to PIP since it launched in 2013. This includes £257m in 2016, according to the department's monthly spending data.

But the three original call-off contracts for this work totalled £512m. This figure was supposed to cover a five-year period, according to the original contract documents.

The contracts are due to run out in December.

With DWP having paid Atos and Capita an average of £19m a month over the past two years, the companies are set to be paid in excess of £700m by the time the contracts hit the five-year mark.