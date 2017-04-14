Good Friday to be busiest day for Brits heading overseas for Easter

Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day for Brits travelling overseas for Easter, after Thursday saw long delays on the nation's roads.

Travel trade organisation Abta estimates that two million Brits will head overseas during Easter, with Spain and Portugal among the most popular destinations.

But holidaymakers heading to Portugal have been warned to expect delays at the country's airports due to a strike by security guards.

EasyJet said passengers should expect longer security queues until Monday due to the industrial action, while British Airways expects the departures area of Lisbon Airport to be "particularly affected" by the strike.

An EasyJet spokesman said: "We strongly recommend that you allow extra time for your journey through the airport to be able to get to the gate on time."