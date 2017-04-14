Great British Bake Off: Mixed reaction to new line-up

The new line-up for Great British Bake Off has been met with mixed reactions by fans.

Returning judge Paul Hollywood is joined by newcomers Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

They replace Mary Berry and presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

The first official photo was released ahead of the show moving to Channel 4.

But while some fans were excited for the new judging line-up, others were somewhat conflicted with one Twitter user saying: "There's no bake off without Mary Berry".