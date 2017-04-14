Harry Styles number one: 1D singer enjoys solo success to end Ed Sheeran's record bid

Harry Styles has claimed his first solo number one single - ending Ed Sheeran's 13-week streak at the top of the charts.

Sign Of The Times is Styles' debut after One Direction took a hiatus, and shot straight in to the coveted top spot.

It puts an end to Sheeran's chances of claiming a new UK record for most weeks at number one with Shape of You.

He was just three weeks off beating Bryan Adams' record of 16 weeks for (Everything I Do) I Do It For You in 1991.