Harry Styles number one: 1D singer enjoys solo success to end Ed Sheeran's record bid
Harry Styles has claimed his first solo number one single - ending Ed Sheeran's 13-week streak at the top of the charts.
Sign Of The Times is Styles' debut after One Direction took a hiatus, and shot straight in to the coveted top spot.
It puts an end to Sheeran's chances of claiming a new UK record for most weeks at number one with Shape of You.
He was just three weeks off beating Bryan Adams' record of 16 weeks for (Everything I Do) I Do It For You in 1991.
Sign Of The Times is the first song to be released from Styles' self-titled debut album, which is set for release on May 12.
The song claimed the top spot by shifting just over 3,000 copies more than Sheeran's song, the Official Charts Company reports.
The Official Charts Company said Sheeran's Shape Of You is the most streamed song of the week, with close to seven million plays, while the singer's third album Divide remains top of the album chart.
His now-ended run at the top sees him fall two weeks short of joining the 15-week successes of Wet Wet Wet's Love Is All Around (1994) and Drake's One Dance (2016).