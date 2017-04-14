Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck begin divorce process

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed divorce petitions, the first step in formally ending their marriage.

The actors, who wed in August 2005, announced they were separating in June 2015.

The pair both filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking joint custody of their three children, who range from age five to 11.

The actors met while making 2003 film "Daredevil," in which they both played superheroes.

Affleck, a two-time Oscar winner, announced last month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

Announcing their split in 2015, Garner and Affleck said: "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children.

"This will be our only comment on this private, family matter."