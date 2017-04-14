Jo Cox memorial plaque designed by murdered MP's children to be unveiled in Commons

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in June last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair. Credit: PA

The children of murdered MP Jo Cox will unveil a memorial plaque they helped to design in her honour in the House of Commons next month. Six-year-old Cuillin and four-year-old Lejla helped create the coat of arms, which carries the motto "More in Common", which was inspired by Ms Cox's maiden speech in the Commons in 2015. They will unveil the plaque at a unique "family day" in Parliament on May 20 that will see MPs and staff bring their children into the Commons chamber.

Jo Cox's widower Brendan Cox and their children Cuillin and Lejla marked what would have been her 42nd birthday in June last year at an event in Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA

The design also includes representations of Ms Cox's support for women in politics and her family's love of the water and mountains. The Labour MP was murdered in June last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency. Her death came just over a year after her first Commons address in which she said "we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us".

Jo Cox's death occurred a week before last year's EU referendum. Credit: PA