- ITV Report
Jo Cox memorial plaque designed by murdered MP's children to be unveiled in Commons
The children of murdered MP Jo Cox will unveil a memorial plaque they helped to design in her honour in the House of Commons next month.
Six-year-old Cuillin and four-year-old Lejla helped create the coat of arms, which carries the motto "More in Common", which was inspired by Ms Cox's maiden speech in the Commons in 2015.
They will unveil the plaque at a unique "family day" in Parliament on May 20 that will see MPs and staff bring their children into the Commons chamber.
The design also includes representations of Ms Cox's support for women in politics and her family's love of the water and mountains.
The Labour MP was murdered in June last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency.
Her death came just over a year after her first Commons address in which she said "we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us".
The family day in Parliament is the first of a number of "Great Get Together" events the Jo Cox Foundation is backing to mark the anniversary of her death.
Commons Speaker John Bercow, who will answer questions from youngsters and then host a children's party, hailed the efforts to remember the MP and her legacy.
"Jo Cox was recognised, both inside the House and by all who had the privilege to know her, for her empathy, conviction and her passion for what she believed in.
"It will be an honour to host the first of the Great Get Togethers in her memory. Jo - her life and legacy - will not be forgotten."