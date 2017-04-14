Male rape victims fight to have voices heard after being told ‘men are the attackers, women the victims’

A male rape survivor was told by a helpline 'women are the victims' when he tried to reach out and get help.

The man was 14-years-old when he was attacked walking home from school by a 20-year-old.

He suffered emotionally from the ordeal and tried calling a rape crisis helpline.

He told the Telegraph: "I was told very bluntly down the phone that this number is for women and girls. I remember her saying ‘men are the abusers, women are the victims, we need to terminate this call now so we can help victims’. I remember just hanging up. She didn't finish her sentence."

The victim struggled to get help until his second year at university and soon after he helped found Stay Brave UK, a charity dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault.