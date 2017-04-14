- ITV Report
Male rape victims fight to have voices heard after being told ‘men are the attackers, women the victims’
A male rape survivor was told by a helpline 'women are the victims' when he tried to reach out and get help.
The man was 14-years-old when he was attacked walking home from school by a 20-year-old.
He suffered emotionally from the ordeal and tried calling a rape crisis helpline.
He told the Telegraph: "I was told very bluntly down the phone that this number is for women and girls. I remember her saying ‘men are the abusers, women are the victims, we need to terminate this call now so we can help victims’. I remember just hanging up. She didn't finish her sentence."
The victim struggled to get help until his second year at university and soon after he helped found Stay Brave UK, a charity dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault.
Around 85,000 women and 12,000 men are raped in England and Wales every year, according to charity Rape Crisis.
Another victim of male rape victims told about how he was drugged and raped after his drink was spiked.
The man, who was 18 at the time, remembered nothing but suffered nightmares after the traumatic ordeal.
Months later, the man was on a train when he spotted his attacker, who then listed the things he did to him on his phone.
He said he also struggled to find help but opened up to a friend.
He told the paper: "I was just so happy. I was like 'god there is someone'."
In 2014, the government launched a £500,000 fund to help aid victims of male rape.
The Male Rape Support Fund are helping to support 12 centres in England and Wales, including Bristol, Brighton, Manchester, Wirral and Barnsley.