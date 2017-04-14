A mostly cloudy start to Good Friday, with occasional rain, mainly in the west.

This will become more widespread and persistent later as it gradually sinks southeastwards.

Ahead of this, parts of eastern and southern England should see some bright or sunny spells develop.

Brighter, colder weather, with some blustery showers across northern Scotland will follow on to the rest of northern Britain by the evening.

Top temperature 16 Celsius (61F).