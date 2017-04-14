New stronger strain of drug Spice which is 'cheaper than beer'

One man suffering the 'zombie-like' effects of Spice.

A new stronger strain of the drug Spice which is "cheaper than beer" is blighting the streets of Britain. The former legal high is a described as being like "synthetic cannabis", but some say it is more like heroin. Its effects can leave users in a zombie-like state for hours where they appear frozen to the spot. Other symptoms include psychotic episodes, hallucinations, seizures, vomiting and uncontrollable body movements.

Users can feel the effects of Spice for hours leaving them vulnerable on the streets.

In just three days, police in Manchester said they were called to 60 spice-related incidents, and the problem is becoming more widespread. Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham in particular are experiencing growing problems with the drug. And when it sells for as little as £5 a gram, it can often work out cheaper than buying beer for the some of the homeless people who take it.