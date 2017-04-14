North Korea will conduct nuclear test 'when it sees fit'

North Korea will conduct its next nuclear test "whenever supreme headquarters sees fit", the country's vice foreign minister has said.

Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press that Donald Trump is "making trouble" with "aggressive" tweets.

Tensions are growing in the region after the US sent a Navy strike group to waters off the peninsula and President Trump warned he is willing to "deal with North Korea".

America and its allies have expressed alarm about North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and the US has been conducting war games with South Korea.

There is speculation that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might conduct a missile test to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the state's founder, Kim Il Sung, on Sunday.