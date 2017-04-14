- ITV Report
North Korea will conduct nuclear test 'when it sees fit'
North Korea will conduct its next nuclear test "whenever supreme headquarters sees fit", the country's vice foreign minister has said.
Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press that Donald Trump is "making trouble" with "aggressive" tweets.
Tensions are growing in the region after the US sent a Navy strike group to waters off the peninsula and President Trump warned he is willing to "deal with North Korea".
America and its allies have expressed alarm about North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and the US has been conducting war games with South Korea.
There is speculation that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might conduct a missile test to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the state's founder, Kim Il Sung, on Sunday.
NBC News is reporting that the US is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against the North if officials believe it is poised to carry out a nuclear test.
The vice foreign minister told AP that Pyongyang would not "keep its arms crossed" in face of a pre-emptive US strike and said the situation on the Korean Peninsula is in a "vicious cycle."
Washington's primary concern is the North developing the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental missile.
Mr Trump has tried to persuade Chinese President Xi to put pressure on its ally North Korea to stop its nuclear programme.
US-based monitoring group 38 North said satellite imaging appears to show the country's nuclear site is "prime and ready" for a new test.
It claimed the pictures revealed "new activity" in the site's administration area plus what appeared to be piles of equipment covered in tarpaulins or nets.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket carrying a satellite on April 13, 2012, to mark the centenary of Kim Il Sung's birth.