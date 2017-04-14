Parents carrying the burden of school funding crisis, union warns

A poll carried out by teaching union NASUWT found that 18 per cent of mothers and fathers had been asked to fill in a standing order or direct debit for schools.

Almost a fifth of parents say they have been asked to make regular financial donations to their child's school - with some being tapped up for more than £100 a year.

The union's general secretary, Chris Keates, said the requests were part of the "escalating costs" of schooling facing parents, with "substantial financial pressures" now being placed on parents and carers.

"The costs of attending some schools are now acting as a barrier to parents accessing their school of choice for their children and are effectively a covert form of selection," she said.

"The NASUWT is clear that access to education must not be based on parents' ability to pay."

The poll, of almost 4,000 parents taken in December and January, comes amid growing concerns among school leaders and teachers related to funding pressures in England's state schools.

Overall, around 96 per cent of those polled said that they had paid for a visit related to a particular topic or subject their child was studying, while 23 per cent had paid for an activity required as part of an exam course or qualification.

Just over a third (38 per cent) said they have made a contribution for their child to take part in after-school activities, lessons or clubs outside formal childcare.

Among those who had not been asked to make a regular donation, 13 per cent they had still made a contribution because the school "expected" it, and 16 per cent said they gave voluntarily.

The rest had not made a donation.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said no parent had to make a contribution to their child's education.