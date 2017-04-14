China's 'Uber for bikes' coming to the UK

In Beijing, bikes have become the latest business battleground. Its streets have suddenly been flooded with fleets of yellow, orange and blue bikes from the companies competing in a new high-tech bike sharing market.

Dubbed 'Uber for bikes', there are more than 200,000 sharing bikes in Beijing alone. The bikes are located, unlocked and paid for all by using your phone and, unlike other bike rental services, the bikes allow users to drop them anywhere they want. They have GPS trackers which allows the next user to find them. At around just 12p for a trip it's easy to see why they've become so popular.

Last year, Mobike and Ofo, the two largest companies, operated in just one city but now they are in more than 40 and aim to reach 200 by the end of this year. Nearly 28 million users are already signed up to their apps and they aim to have 200 million signed up by the end of this year.