Schoolchildren as young as four 'affected by panic attacks, anxiety and depression'

Children as young as four suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression while at school, a new poll has shown.

Nearly a fifth of teachers asked by the NASUWT union said they had been in contact with four to seven-year-olds showing mental health issues, and 35% had seen problems in youngsters aged seven to 11.

Almost all teachers (98%) said they have come into contact with pupils who are experiencing mental health issues.

NASUWT general secretary Chris Keates warned there is concern among teachers about a gap in the availability of experts and counselling to help children with mental health needs.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it was "strengthening links" between schools and NHS mental health staff.