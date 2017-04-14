Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie suspended over 'wrong, unfunny' comments about people in Liverpool

Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended from the newspaper after a column in which he described the people of Liverpool as "drug dealers" and convicts.

Sun publisher News UK said he had been suspended for expressing "wrong" and "unfunny" views about the city's residents. The announcement came after the Mayor of Liverpool reported an article by MacKenzie - the newspaper's former editor - to police for containing what he called a "racial slur". A spokesman for News UK apologised for any offence caused, saying there was "never any slur intended".

The Sun's columnist Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended from the paper with immediate effect. The views expressed by Kelvin Mackenzie about the people of Liverpool were wrong, unfunny and are not the view of the paper. The Sun apologises for the offence caused. The paper was unaware of Ross Barkley's heritage and there was never any slur intended. Mr Mackenzie is currently on holiday and the matter will be fully investigated on his return. – News UK spokesman

Earlier on Friday, the Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson tweeted that he had reported MacKenzie to Merseyside Police and the press regulator. He said he had taken offence at remarks made regarding Everton footballer Ross Barkley, who was assaulted in a Liverpool nightclub in the early hours of Monday. In his column, MacKenzie described the 23-year-old midfielder as "one of our dimmest footballers". "There is something about the lack of reflection in his eyes which makes me certain not only are the lights not on, there is definitely nobody at home," he wrote. "I get a similar feeling when seeing a gorilla at the zoo. The physique is magnificent but it's the eyes that tell the story." He went on to state that Barkley was "an attractive catch in the Liverpool area", as "the only men with similar pay packets are drug dealers and therefore not at nightclubs, as they are often guests of Her Majesty."

Mr Anderson said the remarks were "racist" both in the sense that Barkley has a Nigerian grandfather, as well as the "prehistoric" stereotype of Liverpool.

Joe Anderson @mayor_anderson Follow Reported McKenzie&the S*n for their racist slur on Ross Barkley and the people of Liverpool to Merseyside Police&press complaints commission

Joe Anderson @mayor_anderson Follow Just given a statement to Merseyside Police about the racist comments in the S*n today by Kelvin Mackenzie comparing Ross Barkley to an ape