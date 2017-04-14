Syria deal to evacuate thousands trapped begins

The Syrian government and rebels have begun a coordinated population swap of around 30,000 people trapped in each other's territory.

More than a hundred coaches are evacuating pro-government civilians surrounded by rebels in the north, while opposition supporters are being moved away from Damascus.

Critics have denounced the deal as the forced rearrangement of the country's population - the United Nations is not involved.

About 5,000 people were evacuated on 75 buses from two pro-government towns in northern Syria to the nearby city of Aleppo, said Abdul Hakim Baghdadi, who helped negotiate the arrangement.

The predominantly Shiite Foua and Kfraya have remained loyal to the Syrian government while the surrounding Idlib province has come under hard-line Sunni, rebel rule.

If the evacuations are completed, they would be the first in number of rounds stretching over two months to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from besieged areas. Another 3,000 people are expected to be bused out of Foua and Kfraya on Friday evening, according to Baghdadi.

The evacuation deal was brokered by Qatar, negotiating on behalf of the rebels, and Iran, on behalf of the government, in March.