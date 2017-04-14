Theresa May helps marshal Good Friday race in her home constituency

Usually found running the country, Theresa May spent her Good Friday helping country runners, marshalling the annual 10-mile bank holiday race in Maidenhead.

Theresa May helped marshal the annual 10m Good Friday race in Maidenhead Credit: @RunMetros

The Prime Minister donned a fluorescent yellow bib and sturdy hiking boots for the event. She has helped out at the race, held every Good Friday bank holiday in her Maidenhead constituency, for several years. But this year, thanks to her promotion from Home Secretary, a number of joggers stopped for a selfie as they passed by - including the Harrow-based Metro Running Club. Posting their picture to Twitter, they joked over whether the PM would now like to sign up as a member.

Her appearance won her praise from runners and social media users alike, who said they appreciated her taking time on her bank holiday to help out. Posting one picture to Twitter, user Matt Kay said: "[She] often takes stick but fair play to her coming out to support the runners on her bank holiday morning." And Matthew Doyle commented: "Credit to @theresa_may for still volunteering at #Maidenhead10 today. She's there every year." He then joked about how she was "directing runners to the right. Obvs."

Linda McQuaid, part of the Watford Joggers group, also posed for a picture with the PM. "We noticed her near the tea tent and thought we might as well get a picture," she said. "She was really charming and she has actually done this several times before, I think she's quite a good constituency MP. "It was a really nice thing, and I thought to myself, 'you're not likely to see Donald Trump do that, are you? "It was a lovely, cool jogging day and it was really nice to see her doing something normal for a change."