Thousands raised in memory of Brit killed in Stockholm terror attack

Friends of the British man killed in the Stockholm terror attack have raised thousands in his memory to "create a legacy that is as meaningful as his life was".

Chris Bevington was one of four people killed when a hijacked lorry ploughed into a department store in a busy shopping street in the Swedish capital on April 7.

The 41-year-old husband and father was based in the city with his family, where he worked as a director with music streaming service Spotify.

Jez Felwick and James Hunt, who were best men at Mr Bevington's wedding, have set up a Just Giving page which has already raised £41,000 of its £50,000 target.