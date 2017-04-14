- ITV Report
Thousands raised in memory of Brit killed in Stockholm terror attack
Friends of the British man killed in the Stockholm terror attack have raised thousands in his memory to "create a legacy that is as meaningful as his life was".
Chris Bevington was one of four people killed when a hijacked lorry ploughed into a department store in a busy shopping street in the Swedish capital on April 7.
The 41-year-old husband and father was based in the city with his family, where he worked as a director with music streaming service Spotify.
Jez Felwick and James Hunt, who were best men at Mr Bevington's wedding, have set up a Just Giving page which has already raised £41,000 of its £50,000 target.
The page says: "We are raising money to provide support for his young family and to create a legacy that is as meaningful as his life was.
"Chris was passionate about everything: his family, his friends and his music.
"Music was his lifeblood and led him to meet the girl who became the love of his life and the mother of his children.
"As his lasting legacy, we want to find a way to bring his passion for music to people who would not otherwise experience its life-shaping benefits.
"Although no amount of money will bring Chris back it will help support his family now he's gone and be the foundation of a positive legacy."
Three other people also died in the attack - one Belgian and two Swedes - and 15 others were injured, many seriously.
Detained terror suspect Rakhmat Akilov is said to have confessed to the attack.