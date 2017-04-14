West 'warned' about Stockholm terror suspect

Uzbekistan has said it warned "Western partners" about the Stockholm terror suspect and that he was linked to IS.

The country's foreign minister said it passed on information about Rakhmat Akilov to Sweden through another Western nation, but did not say which one.

Akilov has admitted carrying out the terror attack using a lorry on April 7.

The attack killed four people, including 41-year-old Brit Chris Bevington.