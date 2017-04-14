- ITV Report
West 'warned' about Stockholm terror suspect
Uzbekistan has said it warned "Western partners" about the Stockholm terror suspect and that he was linked to IS.
The country's foreign minister said it passed on information about Rakhmat Akilov to Sweden through another Western nation, but did not say which one.
Akilov has admitted carrying out the terror attack using a lorry on April 7.
The attack killed four people, including 41-year-old Brit Chris Bevington.
Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov told reporters Akilov had been recruited by the IS after he left the Central Asian nation in 2014 and settled in Sweden.
He added Akilov had used online messaging services to "actively urge his compatriots to travel to Syria in order to fight on Islamic State's side".
An Uzbek security source said this week that Akilov had tried to travel to Syria himself in 2015 to join Islamic State but was detained at the Turkish-Syrian border and deported back to Sweden.
The source added in February this year Uzbekistan's authorities had put him on a wanted list for people suspected of religious extremism.