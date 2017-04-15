Arrest as man, 34, stabbed to death at veterans' centre

A 51-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a centre for armed forces veterans.

The 34-year-old was discovered with fatal injuries from a suspected stabbing at The Beacon in Catterick Garrison at around 11.30pm on Friday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the death and officers continue to work at the scene.

"The arrested man remains in police custody whilst inquiries continue.

"We are not in a position to identify the man who died."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

According to its website, the Beacon offers supported housing to single veterans "who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and who have support needs".