Britain's Got Talent judges perform with their pets as new series kicks off

Britain's Got Talent judges - and their pets - will take to the stage as the show returns with a whirlwind of new acts tonight.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and presenters Ant and Dec will put their pooches in the spotlight as they join contestant Mahny and her dog Robbie, for a spot of 'doga'.

But the pet and yoga combination will prove far from relaxing for Walliams, when one of the canine stars relieves himself on his polished shoes.

The awkward incident was one of the first round of pre-recorded auditions for the talent show's 11th series, which broadcasts on ITV on Saturday.