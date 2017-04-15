Charging for parkruns to be banned in Government fitness drive

Councils in England will be prevented from charging people to take part in parkruns under new rules being brought in by the Government.

Each weekend hundreds of parkrun events take place across the country, and across the globe, with thousands of runners completing three mile (5km) courses in parks.

Parkrun events are all free and are marshaled by volunteers.

The move to prevent authorities imposing a fee comes after a backlash against a parish council near Bristol last year when it proposed a £1 charge on parkrun participants.

Gold medal-winner Dame Kelly Holmes was among those who condemned the actions of Stoke Gifford parish council, which was concerned about the "increased wear" at Little Stoke Park.