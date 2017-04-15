Chewing gum firms told to pay for pavement blight

Chewing gum makers are being urged to help pay towards the £60 million-a-year cost of removing it from the pavements.

Councils in England and Wales also urged manufacturers to switch to biodegradable gums which are easier to clean up.

Keep Britain Tidy found 99% of main shopping streets and 64% of all roads and pavements were stained by gum.

While the average piece of gum costs around 3p to buy, the LGA said it costs councils up to 50 times that, £1.50, to clean up a square metre of pavement using specialised equipment.

The LGA said assistance from the industry would release funds for hard-pressed councils to fill in more than a million potholes.