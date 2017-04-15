Courts block bids by Arkansas to execute eight death row inmates by end of April

Arkansas' plans to execute eight men by the end of April have fallen apart, after a judge banned the use of a lethal injection drug.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order stopping Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide - a muscle relaxant - after a company said it had sold the drug to the state for medical purposes, not capital punishment.

A hearing will take place on Tuesday, the day after the first execution had been scheduled.

Mr Griffen's order effectively halts the executions of Marcel Williams, Kenneth Williams, Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis, and Jack Jones.

However, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office said she planned to file an emergency request with the state Supreme Court to overturn the order, saying Mr Griffen should not handle the case.

Local media outlets had tweeted photos of Mr Griffen at a demonstration held by execution opponents outside the state Governor's mansion earlier on Friday.

"As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case," Ms Rutledge's spokesman Judd Deere said.

On Friday, a state Supreme Court also order blocked the execution of Bruce Ward, while a judge had halted another execution last week.