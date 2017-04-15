Everton bans The Sun newspaper after Barkley column

Everton has announced that it has banned The Sun after the newspaper published a column by Kelvin MacKenzie which compared midfielder Ross Barkley, whose grandfather was born in Nigeria, to a gorilla.

MacKenzie has been suspended by The Sun as a result of the column, which was removed from their website on Friday afternoon, while Merseyside Police have confirmed that they are investigating whether the 70-year-old's comments constitute a "racial hate crime".

An Everton statement read: "Yesterday Everton football Club informed The Sun newspaper it was banned from Goodison Park, the USM Finch Farm training ground and all areas of the club's operation.

"Whilst we will not dignify any journalist with a response to appalling and indefensible allegations, the newspaper has to know that any attack on this city, either against a much respected community or individual, is not acceptable."

MacKenzie's column, published one day before the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, also labelled Barkley "thick" and claimed that men with similar "pay packets" in Liverpool are drug dealers.

Earlier this week lawyers acting for Barkley confirmed that the 23-year-old had been the victim of an "unprovoked attack" after CCTV footage emerged of him being punched by a stranger in a nightclub on Sunday evening.