Family of British student stabbed to death in Jerusalem 'devastated by senseless and tragic attack'

Hannah Bladon was an exchange student in Jerusalem. Credit: FCO

The family of a British woman stabbed to death on a train in Jerusalem have paid tribute to her and say they are "devastated by this senseless and tragic attack". Hannah Bladon, 20, was attacked by a Palestinian man who pulled a knife from his bag and repeatedly stabbed her as the tram neared City Hall. The Birmingham University religious studies student, who was studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on an exchange programme, was rushed to a medical centre but died soon afterwards.

Israel Police's foreign press spokesman Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld tweeted an image of the apparent murder weapon. Credit: Twitter/Micky Rosenfeld

In a statement, Ms Bladon's family called her "the most caring, sensitive and compassionate daughter you could ever wish for". They continued: "She was a talented student and was studying at Birmingham University for a degree in Religion, Theology and Archaeology. “At the time of her death she was part of a student exchange programme and was studying at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She had been taking part in an archaeological dig that morning. “Hannah was a talented musician, part of a serving team at her local church and a member of her local archaeological group. She was an enthusiastic rugby player and a keen Derby County supporter. “She was driven and passionate and her death leaves so much promise unfulfilled. “Our family are devastated by this senseless and tragic attack.”

