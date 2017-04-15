Far-right group 'claims responsibility for Dortmund bus blast'

Far-right plotters have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the Dortmund Borussia team bus which wounded defender Marc Bartra.

An anonymous email sent to Berlin's Tagesspiegel daily newspaper said the triple blast was intended to be a "final warning" against multicultural policies.

It cited Adolf Hitler and warned of a potential further attack, the newspaper said.

Federal prosecutors are now examining the message, the latest in a number of claims made over Tuesday night's triple explosion on the bus.

Police had earlier revealed that a letter was found at the scene suggesting an Islamist extremist was responsible, but they had "significant doubts" over its credibility.

Prosecutors have questioned the authenticity of another claim posted online, suggesting a left-wing extremist motive.