IS death toll climbs to 94 after US drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

The number of so-called Islamic State militants killed after US forces dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on a target in Afghanistan has risen to 94.

The Pentagon confirmed the GBU-43, known as the "Mother Of All Bombs" (MOAB), was dropped on caves in Nangarhar Province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

The GBU-43's nickname is based on the acronym used by the US Air Force, which calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said the bomb had "targeted a system of caves that Isis fighters use to move freely around, making it easier for them to target US military advisors and Afghan forces in the area".

Mr Spicer said the US "takes the fight against Isis very seriously" and said the military took "all precautions necessary to prevent civilian casualties and collateral damage as a result of the operation".

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said the attack had killed at least four leaders of the militant organisation.

In recent weeks there has been heavy fighting between Afghan forces and so-called Islamic State militants.