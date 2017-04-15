Janet Jackson shares first picture of baby son

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Janet Jackson has introduced her baby boy to the world in an adorable snap on social media.

The pop star, 50, gave birth to Eissa Al Mana in January.

Alongside the picture of her cuddling him, she tweeted: "My baby and me after nap time."

This is the first child for the American singer and her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana, from whom she has now reportedly split.

US magazine People alleged the couple had parted ways just three months after their son's birth, but there has been no confirmation of this.

Last year the star announced that she was delaying her Unbreakable tour because she and her husband were "planning our family".

In a video posted on her Twitter account at the time she did not confirm her pregnancy but spoke of a "sudden change" to the second leg of her tour.

She married Al Mana in 2012.