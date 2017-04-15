Massive mound of rubbish crushes 10 people in Sri Lanka

At least 10 people were killed when a massive mound of rubbish collapsed during festivities to mark the local new year in Sri Lanka.

Twelve others were injured when the waste fell in the poor neighbourhood of Meetotamulla, just outside the capital Colombo.

Around 75 people are being sheltered in a nearby school, the country's Disaster Management Centre said.

Soldiers are still searching the site to ensure nobody was buried under the enormous heap which fell on Friday night.