More than 20 stag party guests removed from plane for 'disruptive' behaviour

More than 20 people from two separate stag parties were removed from a flight to Prague for "disruptive" behaviour before the plane had even taken off.

The Jet2 plane was forced to return to parking bay at Manchester Airport due to concerns over the actions of some passengers.

Police were called to help remove the men, one of whom was arrested.

Lauren Sian, who was also a passenger on the plane, said the men were "damaging property, swearing and being disruptive".

She posted an image of police cars waiting outside the jet.