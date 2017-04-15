North Korea displays 'long-range' and 'submarine-based' missiles in huge military parade

Missiles are paraded in Pyongyang. Credit: APTN

North Korea has displayed what appear to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles in a parade to mark the 105th birthday of its founder, Kim Il Sung. The secretive state's celebrations come as a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier group steams towards the region, amid escalating tensions between the two countries as North Korea continues to defy UN sanctions and conduct nuclear and missile tests. However, as North Korea paraded its military might during the "Day of the Sun" celebrations, the country's leader and grandson of Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un, appeared relaxed as he chatted to aides and waved to the crowds.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the parade flanked by aides. Credit: APTN

Goose-stepping soldiers and marching bands filled Kim Il Sung Square, followed by tanks, multiple launch rockets systems and other weapons, including what appeared to be several KN-08 and KN-14 intercontinental missiles. The festivities were held amid concerns that North Korea could be preparing for its sixth nuclear test or a significant rocket launch, such as its first flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Military analysts say intercontinental missiles, such as the KN-08 and KN-14, could one day be capable of hitting the US mainland. During the parade soldiers also rolled out what appeared to be another large rocket covered by a cannister. Choe Ryong Hae, who some say is the second-most powerful official in North Korea, said in a speech that the country is ready to stand up to any threat posed by the US. He criticised President Donald Trump for "creating a war situation" on the Korean Peninsula by dispatching strategic military assets to the region.

Goose-stepping soldiers take part in the parade. Credit: APTN

"We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack," Mr Choe said. On Friday, China warned both the US and North Korea that there would be "no winners" if war between the two countries broke out. Kim Jong Un did not speak before North Korean television ended the live broadcast. Under Mr Kim, North Korea has been pursuing the goal of putting a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US. In his annual New Year's address, Mr Kim said North Korea's preparations for an intercontinental ballistic missile launch have "reached the final stage".

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned there would be 'no winners' in a war between the US and North Korea. Credit: AP

US satellite imagery suggests the country could conduct another underground nuclear test at any time. North Korea conducted two of such tests last year alone, which analysts say would have taken the country a step forward in gaining the knowledge to make nuclear weapons small enough to fit on long-range missiles. The North also last year launched a long-range rocket that put a satellite into orbit, which Washington, Seoul and others saw as a banned test of missile technology. On Sunday the US dispatched what Mr Trump called an "armada" of ships in a show of force, including an aircraft carrier, into waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson has been sent to waters off the Korean peninsula. Credit: PA