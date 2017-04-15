Only 45% of Labour voters back Jeremy Corbyn as the best leader for the UK, poll finds

Fewer than half of Labour voters think that Jeremy Corbyn would be a better Prime Minister than Theresa May, according to a new opinion poll.

Just 45% of the party's supporters backed Mr Corbyn when asked to pick in a head-to-head with Conservative leader Mrs May, found the new Opinium survey for the The Observer.

His support dropped to just 14% across voters for all parties in the poll, while Mrs May received approval from 47% of those polled.

The findings will add to pressure on Mr Corbyn, with critics saying he should step aside after persistently drawing low approval ratings.

He is facing renewed attacks on his leadership ahead of next month's local elections after Labour lost a Middlesbrough council seat to the Tories in recent days on a by-election swing of 8%.

Tom Blenkinsop, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland and a strong critic of Mr Corbyn, said the leader had to take a large share of responsibility for the loss.