Outrage after judge calls convicted rapist 'extraordinarily good man' who did something wrong

A Utah judge has faced a barrage of criticism after calling a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an "extraordinarily good man" who did something wrong.

During a hearing the defendant's brother also compared him to Jesus.

In March, Judge Thomas Low let Keith Vallejo out of custody after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of rape.

However, when Judge Low sentenced Vallejo to up to life in prison on Wednesday, he appeared to get emotional, Jennifer Yim, Executive Director of the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, said.

"The court has no doubt that Mr Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man," Judge Low said during the sentencing, adding: "But great men sometimes do bad things."

Julia Kirby, 23, one of Vallejo's victims, said she was shocked by the judge's sympathy.

"That judge didn't care about me," she said.

"He only cared about the person he was convicting, and I think that is really kind of despicable."