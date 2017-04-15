Scattered showers and sunshine spells

Southern England and south Wales are likely to begin the morning rather cloudy with the odd patch of light rain.

However, it will become generally dry with some bright spells developing here during the day.

Elsewhere it will be a cold start with patchy frost and ice clearing to leave a day of sunshine and scattered showers, the showers perhaps wintry on the highest ground in Scotland.

It will generally feel chilly in the northwesterly wind with top temperatures 13 or 14 Celsius (55 to 57F).