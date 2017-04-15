Ten of thousands join US rallies demanding Donald Trump release his tax returns

Some marchers called for law changes to force the president to reveal his financial position. Credit: PA

Thousands of people have joined rallies in New York and other major cities to demand that Donald Trump release his tax returns. The US President and magnate has broken with political tradition by refusing to make clear exactly what he owns and how much tax he pays. Major rallies aimed to pressure him to reveal his financial position ahead of the usual deadline for filing returns on April 15th.

Donald Trump has broken with tradition by refusing to release his returns. Credit: PA

Anger over Mr Trump's reluctance to release his returns has been compounded by concerns in some quarters that his business interests could affect his policy decisions in office such as his planned tax reform policy. "I think it's important to know how that could influence his decisions and how he could benefit from the decisions being made," said Melinda Colwell, 34, who joined a march in Connecticut. Many of those present at the marches also raised the prospect that the President could enjoy far lower tax rates than most ordinary taxpayers. "Thanks to Trump, I think that releasing your taxes when you run for president now has to be a law," said New Yorker Marni Halasa, 51, who arrived in a tutu and leggings made of fake dollar bills and holding a sign that read 'Show Me The Money!'

More than 150 rallies took place in cities across the US. Credit: AP

Others simply wished to use the lightning rod issue to express anger over a divisive president. A number of signs called for him to be impeached. who joined a march in Conneticut. Organisers said the rallies were launched with a single tweet from comedy writer Frank Lesser, who wrote "Trump claims no one cares about his taxes. Thenext mass protest should be on Tax Day to prove him wrong." It has been retweeted more than 21,000 times. Two of the biggest marches took place in New York and Los Angeles, with each drawing an estimated 5,000 people. Another rally in Washigton drew around 1,500 people, while smaller events also took place in more than 100 other cities across the country.

Some marchers said they feared Mr Trump's business interests could affect his policy. Credit: AP