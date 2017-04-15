- ITV Report
World's most famous giraffe April gives birth to calf
The world's most famous giraffe April has finally given birth.
Millions around the world watched the delivery as the Animal Adventure Park near New York streamed the event.
Giraffe's are usually pregnant for between 13 and 15 months.
The proud father, a five-year-old named Oliver, watched from an adjacent pen. This is his first offspring.
A competition will be held to decide on a name for the calf.
The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April's enclosure in February and people around the world have been tuning in daily.
April has her own website and even a clothing line.
A GoFundMe fundraising page which initially set a goal of 50,000 US dollars sat at more than 125,000 US dollars on Saturday morning.
The money will be used for the care of the animals.