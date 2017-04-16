Archbishop of Canterbury brings message of 'restoration and hope' in Easter sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said people must bring "restoration and hope" to a world where "evil" still exists.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told his Easter Sunday congregation at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent that in the face of "pain and despair, grief and death" people should remember the words: "Do not be afraid."

He referred to the attacks in Egypt which killed more than 40 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta last week.

He said in his sermon: "Everything we are and own and see is to be lived, and held and understood through the resurrection.

"But be under no illusion, this is utterly counter to how the world runs itself, and so we live in the now of a world in which the resurrection has happened, and the not yet of a world where there is still evil.