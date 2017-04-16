Boy of five crushed to death at rotating restaurant

A boy aged five was crushed to death after becoming trapped alongside the wall of a rotating restaurant, police said.

The child suffered fatal head injuries after getting stuck in a small crack between the moving wall and the floor at the Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta.

Police spokesman said the Warren Pickard told NBC News channel 11 Alive that the boy had wandered away during a meal with his mother and father on Friday afternoon.

The gap in which he got stuck was only around four or five inches wide, he told reporters.